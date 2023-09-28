Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rangers, Customs seizes smuggled goods in Karachi

Rangers, Customs seizes smuggled goods in Karachi

Articles
Advertisement
Rangers, Customs seizes smuggled goods in Karachi

Rangers, Customs seizes smuggled goods in Karachi

Advertisement
  • The Customs Intelligence and Rangers conducted joint operations in Karachi.
  • 14 trucks of smuggled goods are in the custody of rangers.
  • Customs also launched operations at the Sohrab Goth bus stand.
Advertisement

Karachi: Customs Intelligence and Rangers conducted a joint operation at Yousuf Goth Bus Terminal and recovered smuggled goods from the seige area.

Smuggled tires, blisters, cigarettes, cloth, and other goods have been recovered during the joint operation by the authorities.

However, officials confirmed that no one was arrested at Yousuf Goth Bus Terminal during the raid.

The Rangers spokesperson further said that 14 trucks of smuggled goods have been recovered during the joint operation of Customs Intelligence and Rangers.

Moreover, Sohrab Goth Bus stand also on the other side comes under raid by the customs.

Also Read

Customs Intelligence recovers 200 kg charas in Quetta
Customs Intelligence recovers 200 kg charas in Quetta

Director Customs Intelligence Quetta Javaid formed a special team Driver left the...

Advertisement

Previously, customs Intelligence has recovered 200 kilogramme charas (hashish), valuing Rs220 million, during a raid in Quetta.

In continuation with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s policy of crackdown against the menace of narcotics/drugs and based on a credible information received from Director General Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmed regarding smuggling of hashish from Quetta to Punjab, Director Customs Intelligence Quetta Choudhary Muhammad Javaid formed a special team headed by Deputy Director, Fahad Bashir and consisted of Intelligence Officers Hamid Habib and Muhammad Nasr Ullah along with sepoys to carry out the intelligence based operation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story