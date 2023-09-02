Ranipur missing girl case: Pir Sohail Shah remanded in police custody

Pir Sohail Shah has been arrested over the case of missing Sana Gurmani.

RANIPUR: A local court on Saturday handed over two suspects to police on physical remand in the case of a missing woman from the Haveli of the influential family in Ranipur.

The court granted a four-day physical remand of Pir Sohail Shah, also known as Mahfooz Shah, and Riaz Mashori to police in the case of 20-year-old Sana Guramani, who allegedly went missing over two years ago.

Police have failed to trace the missing girl so far. Sana Gurmani went missing under mysterious circumstances from the Haveli belonging to the influential Pirs of Ranipur.

The case of Sana Gurmani came to the limelight following the alleged rape and murder of a minor maid, Fatima Furiro, in the Dastigir Haveli earlier this month.

The main suspect Pir Asad Ali Shah Jilani has been was transferred to an Anti-Terrorism Court in Khairpur for further legal proceedings after his 14-day judicial remand ended.

Advertisement

On Friday, Ranipur police took Pir Sohail Jilani and his maternal uncle Riaz Mashro into custody in connection with the case of Sana Gurmani from Meena village in the Qambar-Shahdadkot district.

Deedar Gurmani, the father of the Sana, filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Pir Suhail and four other individuals, accusing them of human trafficking his daughter after he had entrusted her to the Pirs approximately two years ago.

Pir Sohail Shah has denied the accusations and said the young girl eloped from the Haveli over two years ago and is now married.

Police officials apprehended the two prime suspects during raids conducted under the directive of SSP Khairpur Rohal Khoso. The arrested suspects are currently being held at a police station for interrogation in connection with the case.

Caretaker CM Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar had directed Commissioner Sukkur to inquire into the incident and submit an immediate report. He also directed DIG Sukkur to recover the missing girl immediately.