Resident Evil 4 Remake: Long-Awaited DLC Arrives

Capcom announces Separate Ways DLC for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Separate Ways offers a parallel storytelling experience.

The Separate Ways DLC is set to launch in just one week, on September 21.

Resident Evil 4 has been reimagined, remaining faithful to the original while enhancing gameplay and visuals. Capcom enthusiasts worldwide have eagerly anticipated news regarding a possible Separate Ways DLC for the Resident Evil 4 remake, an expansion enabling players to assume the role of Ada Wong, a character from the original RE4. In Sony’s recent State of Play stream, players received confirmation of this DLC along with an unexpected release date. Fans of Ada Wong can look forward to new content soon.

For those familiar with the original RE4, the Separate Ways add-on is a well-known feature that offers a fresh perspective on the game. It allows players to guide secret agent Ada Wong on a parallel journey alongside Leon’s adventures. In the older version, players experienced emotionally charged moments as Ada, saving Leon.

The Separate Ways DLC is set to launch in just one week, on Thursday, September 21. If the base remake is any indication, the add-on promises intense thrills as players step into Ada’s shoes. Additionally, the expansion will coincide with a free update for Mercenaries mode, introducing the infamous antagonist Albert Wesker to the game.

If you’re a fan of the game and can’t wait to explore its immersive world from Ada’s perspective, consider reading our comprehensive overview of the Resident Evil 4 remake’s cast to gain insights into her character and other in-game personalities. Alternatively, explore our collection of Resident Evil 4 remake unlockables to ensure you’ve completed all in-game content.”

