Rihanna Faces Personal Loss Shortly After Second Child’s Birth

Rihanna has suffered another heart-wrenching loss with the unexpected passing of her cousin, Tanella Alleyne, at the age of 28. This tragedy comes just six years after the devastating loss of Tanella’s brother, who was fatally shot on Christmas Day.

The pop star’s family gathered at the St. George Parish Church to bid their final farewell to Tanella. Her former school, The Graydon Sealy Secondary School, also paid tribute to her on Facebook, extending their condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues.

Tanella’s brother, Tavon, tragically lost his life in 2017 when he was targeted by a gunman in the Eden Lodge area of St. Michael’s, Barbados. Reflecting on his passing at the time, Tanella shared, “My brother didn’t deserve to die. My brother wasn’t a saint, but that doesn’t mean he deserved to be murdered.” She revealed that they had celebrated their first Christmas together as a family in years just hours before the tragic incident.

These successive losses have undoubtedly been a heavy burden for Rihanna and her family to bear.

