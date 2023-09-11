Ronaldo’s hotel in Morocco gives safety for survivors after awful earthquake

Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned footballer, has turned his Marrakech, Morocco hotel into a haven for survivors of the recent catastrophic earthquake that has claimed the lives of over 2,000 people in Morocco.

This seismic event registered at a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter Scale.

Following this natural disaster, local residents have been seeking refuge in any available shelter, including Ronaldo’s Pestana CR7 Marrakech hotel.

Recognized for its prestigious four-star status, the hotel offers a range of upscale amenities like an outdoor pool, fitness center, restaurant, and terrace.

However, in the face of this crisis, the hotel has put aside its luxury offerings to generously provide shelter to those in desperate need.

Irene Seixas, a Spanish citizen who has been affected by the earthquake, expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the community for the hotel’s support: “The hotel remains the same. We had to relocate to a different area of Marrakech, where you can find more luxury hotels, so to speak. We have now secured a room at Cristiano Ronaldo’s hotel on the outskirts.”

A diverse group of people from various nationalities have gathered in the hotel’s lobby, patiently awaiting their turn to find safety and refuge. The ordeal has forced many to spend sleepless nights on the streets.

However, the opportunity for shelter at Ronaldo’s hotel represents a glimmer of hope amid the adversity they are enduring.

In times of crisis, the indomitable spirit of unity and compassion shines through as communities come together to offer support, transcending boundaries and backgrounds in their collective pursuit of safety and solace.

