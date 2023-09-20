Root confident England can defend World Cup title in India

England will try to defend their Cricket World Cup title.

Joe Root is confident that England can repeat that success.

England have already announced a preliminary squad for the World Cup.

When England attempts to defend its ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup title in India later this year, batsman Joe Root is counting on his squad to draw from the lessons they learned in 2019.

When England travels to the sub-continent for this year’s 50-over competition, they have a chance to become just the third team to win back-to-back championships. Root was a member of the successful England team that raised their first World Cup trophy at home four years ago.

Root is hoping he can repeat that triumph in India in November since he still vividly recalls the dramatic Super Over match that took place in the World Cup Final at Lord’s in 2019.

“Having the experience of 2019 and how good that was and how much that meant to the group and for them to go out and get the opportunity to defend it is something we are relishing and really looking forward to,” Root said.

“We are going to have to play some really good cricket, we are going to have to adapt to different conditions and have that consistency that you need so we will see how we go.”

For the six-week competition, England is one of the countries that has already announced a preliminary squad. The defending champions revealed a few shocks in their initial group by leaving out rookie batter Harry Brook and selecting uncapped bowler Gus Atkinson.

Root is confident in the team put together to carry out the tasks for England throughout the World Cup and is aware that his team must play its best cricket in the decisive stage of the competition.

“It is very exciting to play in a World Cup event is something that you always look forward to as a player,” Root said.

“Big tournaments and big moments is where you want to go out and perform and impress and deliver for your country.

“You have to get to those last two games – the semi-final and the final – and it is about turning up and putting in the performance when it really counts.”

Root anticipates that the slower bowlers would fare better in the Indian conditions, and he thinks Adil Rashid may thrive by taking the most wickets.

“He (Rashid) has so many different skills and variations to call upon,” Root added.

“We know how important it is to take wickets in the middle overs…he has done a wonderful job for us for a long time and I anticipate him being very difficult on these wickets.”

