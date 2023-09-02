Royal enthusiasts divided over King Charles’s decision to forgive Prince Harry

King Charles may forgive Prince Harry for disclosing royal secrets.

Royal enthusiasts have voiced their opinions on the matter.

The British public may not forgive Harry for his actions.

In response to claims that King Charles will ‘forgive’ his younger son Prince Harry despite the Duke disclosing royal secrets, royal enthusiasts have voiced their opinions.

One supporter responded in response to the media article: “King ‘will forgive’ Prince Harry for ‘most things’ but no hope for peace with William,” saying, “Listen to the voice of the people. Ignore Harry until he apologises for all the harm he has caused.”

A different person remarked, “King Charles may forgive him, but he should remember king first father second, most of the British public will not forgive Harry.”

“There is no forgiveness for all the hurt and humiliation H has caused the RF agree with Prince William!! The king needs to wake up and see H for what he is a problem child!!”, commented the third.

Robert Jobson, a royal biographer, had already asserted that Prince Harry and King Charles would ‘eventually’ speak.

The media quoted Jobson as saying, “I do see that conversations with the King [may happen] eventually, because a father will forgive most things and he will love them equally.”

