Russian media reported on Monday that the Russian defense ministry successfully thwarted the attempts of two Ukrainian drones over the Kursk Region in the Black Sea area.

Russia and Ukraine have escalated their attacks on each other’s critical facilities.

The ministry shared the following statement on its Telegram channel: “At approximately 1:00 am today, an endeavor by the Ukrainian government to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian territory using two unmanned aerial vehicles was effectively prevented.”

“The Russian air defense units on active duty intercepted and destroyed the Ukrainian UAVs over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula and in the Kursk Region,” the ministry reported.

Kyiv’s forces have recently increased their drone attacks against their Russian counterparts during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which began 18 months ago and has resulted in significant casualties on both sides.

This thwarted attack coincided with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s removal of Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Sunday, promising “fresh approaches” for the ministry.

This decision was made in the midst of a sluggish counteroffensive against Russian forces and widespread allegations of corruption within the defense establishment.

The ousted minister had been an outspoken advocate for securing military support from Western allies and had led negotiations to acquire advanced weaponry for Ukraine.

Reznikov assumed the responsibilities of the defense ministry just three months before Russia initiated its special military operation against Ukraine.

Zelensky announced Reznikov’s replacement in a video message, citing reports of misconduct and slow response to Russian aggression. This change is expected to usher in a significant transformation within Ukraine’s defense circles.

Last month, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated, President Zelensky dismissed several senior military officials on corruption charges, asserting that “the leadership of this system should be entrusted to individuals who possess firsthand knowledge of warfare.”

On social media, Zelensky declared, “We are relieving all regional military commissioners of their duties,” following a meeting with senior military leadership.

He emphasized the importance of having leaders who understand the realities of war and condemned cynicism and bribery during wartime as high treason.

