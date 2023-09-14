Rust 2 Confirmed: A New Gaming Adventure Awaits!

The founder of Facepunch Studios discussed Unity’s new payment structure.

Developers feel let down by the recent changes and have lost trust in Unity.

The founder confirmed that Rust 2 will not be developed with the Unity engine.

Advertisement

The game Rust has earned a reputation as a timeless survival experience that unites players worldwide, as they collaborate to construct bases and thrive in its challenging multiplayer environment. Garry Newman, the founder of Facepunch Studios and known for his contributions to Rust and Steam classics like Garry’s Mod, commented on the controversy surrounding the Unity engine, which Rust was originally built upon, and also hinted at Rust 2.

Newman commences by discussing the contentious new payment structure introduced by Unity, stating, “Yesterday Unity announced that starting next year, all games that use their engine will pay a tax per user install.” In his post titled ‘Unity can get f*cked,’ he elaborates on why he finds this fee system problematic, emphasizing that the issue isn’t primarily financial, remarking, “the cost isn’t a big issue to us.”

The source of developers’ discontent lies in the fact that they were not informed or consulted about this change. As Newman notes, “because we didn’t agree to this,” and “We have spent 10 years making Rust on Unity’s engine.” He expresses regret for Facepunch Studios’ reliance on Unity and his belief that Unity is ill-suited to oversee the Unity Engine.

Newman underscores that “The trust is gone” and hints at Rust’s sequel, saying, “We had 10 years to make our own engine and never did.” He concludes his post by confirming that Rust 2 will not be developed using the Unity engine, stating, “Let’s not make the same mistake again. Rust 2 definitely won’t be a Unity game.”

While awaiting further updates on Rust 2, players can explore various guides. For example, you can peruse our comprehensive explanation of Rust’s console commands to enhance your gaming experience. Alternatively, you can explore some of our recommended multiplayer games for enjoyable experiences with friends while anticipating the sequel.

Also Read Controversy Erupts As Rockstar Games Distributes Cracked Game Versions Rockstar Games accidentally sold cracked versions of their PC games. This incident...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.