Saba Hamid’s youthful transformation stunned fans

Saba Hamid is a versatile actress in the Pakistan entertainment industry, she rose to fame for her remarkable performances throughout her career. She started her career with only one channel PTV.

Hamid’s recent most popular dramas include Thakan, DilLagi, Barat Series, Lashkara, Baba Jani, Qaid E Tanhai, Aesi Hai Tanhai, Laal Ishq, Man Mayal, Pyare Afzal and Mere Humsafar.

Recently, the actress started directing as well. Her recent popular directorial drama serial is Jaisay Aapki Marzi starring Mikal Zulfiqar and Durefishan Saleem.

Recently, Saba Hamid has done a photo shoot in which she looks stunning, She has posted her beautiful transformation pictures from the photoshoot. In her latest pictures, she is wearing casual Western outfits. Fans love Saba Hamid’s graceful and youthful looks.

