Salihpat locals catch three bandits

Salihpat locals catch three bandits

Salihpat locals catch three bandits

Salihpat locals catch three bandits

  • The three robbers are involved in snatching motorcycles.
    Sadiq Bhanbharu called people out through shouting.
    The police took the culprits into custody for further investigations.
Sukkur: Three bandits were caught by local residents while stealing a motorcycle in Saleh Pat. Three armed accused snatched the motorcycle from Siddique Bhanbharu at gunpoint. The people of the area gathered by the shouting of Sadiq Bhanbharu.

The inhabitants caught the three bandits from the cotton field and were beaten by the locals.

The Januji police station took the three robbers into their custody for investigation.

The injured bandits have been transferred to the police station for further inquiry.

The police recovered a pistol from the possession of the arrested robbers, and an investigation has been initiated.

Furthermore, the arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Hasan, Ghulam Qamber Baloch, and Inayat Shah.

