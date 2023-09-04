Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 spotted on BIS certification site, launch imminent

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

  • Samsung is working on a new budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A9 tablet.
  • The tablet has been spotted on the BIS certification website.
  • It will be powered by a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
Samsung has recently introduced its flagship Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets, but it appears that a more budget-friendly A-series tablet lineup is on the horizon.

Among these, the Galaxy Tab A9 has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, suggesting that its launch is imminent.

The Galaxy Tab A9, with the model number SM-X115, was identified in the BIS certification, confirming its availability in India.

According to available information, this tablet will support 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and FM. It will be powered by a substantial 5,100mAh battery and will support 15W fast charging.

However, specific details regarding pricing, specifications, features, and the exact release date for the Galaxy Tab A9 series remain undisclosed at this time.

