Sarah Ferguson’s Latest Moves Amid Prince Andrew’s Scandal

Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, has stirred conversation with her recent social media post honoring her “dearest friend,” Princess Diana, on the 26th anniversary of her passing.

While official royal accounts, including those of the royal family and the Prince and Princess of Wales, remained silent on the occasion, Ferguson took it upon herself to remember Diana. She shared a heartfelt caption alongside a charming photo of herself with Diana from the 1987 Epsom Derby.

The Duchess of York’s caption read, “We miss you each day dearest friend,” accompanied by a heart emoji. The post garnered responses from fans who expressed their own fond memories of Princess Diana.

Some observers noted the absence of a public tribute from Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, on this significant anniversary. Regardless, Sarah Ferguson’s personal tribute served as a touching reminder of the enduring friendship and connection she shared with Princess Diana, resonating with those who continue to hold Diana close to their hearts.

