ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti has declared a comprehensive crackdown on hoarders and emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to smuggling and hoarding.

During a press conference held in Islamabad on Sunday evening, he asserted that all state institutions and provincial authorities are fully committed to taking whatever measures necessary to eliminate the issues of smuggling and hoarding in the country.

Furthermore, the Interior Minister indicated that operations against the smuggling of essential commodities such as wheat, sugar, urea, and currency, including dollars, are already in progress.

The government has successfully seized substantial quantities of sugar and urea in various regions across the nation.

In addition to this, 59 individuals engaged in the illicit Hawala Hundi trade have been apprehended. It is worth noting the irony that those previously involved in smuggling activities have now shifted to hoarding various goods.

Nevertheless, he stressed that no one will be spared, and the state apparatus is resolutely committed to suppressing both smuggling and hoarding.

Sarfaraz Bugti also announced a monetary reward for Pakistani citizens who assist government authorities in identifying smuggling networks.

Furthermore, he stated that action would be taken against illegal immigrants in the country, and rewards for aiding in their identification would also be announced shortly.

Regarding concerns about terrorist attacks originating from Afghanistan, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti urged the Afghan government to adhere to the Doha Agreement, which explicitly states that Afghan territory should not be utilized against any nation. He asserted that every inch of the country will be defended to ensure the safety and security of Pakistan.