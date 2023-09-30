Advertisement
Sarfaraz Bugti sees RAW involvement in Mastung blast

Sarfaraz Bugti sees RAW involvement in Mastung blast

Sarfaraz Bugti sees RAW involvement in Mastung blast

Sarfaraz Bugti sees RAW involvement in Mastung blast

  • He said once again terrorists have targeted citizens.
  • He all organizations will take action against terrorists.
  • Bugti said terrorists would be taken out of their pockets.
QUETTA: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has claimed that the Indian spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is involved in the acts of terrorism.

Talking to the media, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said that once again terrorists have targeted the citizens, and we know who is doing all this and from where.

Sarfaraz Bugti said that all the organizations will take action against these terrorists together. He said, “We will not surrender to the terrorists, we know very well where their strings are being pulled from, from where they are doing all this”.  He said the network of the terrorist organization was not so active in Balochistan earlier.

He said that the terrorists would be taken out of their pockets and brought to an end. He said the state has decided that there is zero tolerance for terrorists, they will be protected until the end of the last terrorist.

Talking to the media, the caretaker interior minister claimed that the mastermind of the attack on Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah had been killed. He said that four persons kidnapped from Dera Bugti have been recovered.

