Sarfraz Bugti calls for global unity to address security challenges 

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti stressed upon the international community to work in collaboration to effectively address the global challenges that threaten the security and well-being of all nations.

Addressing the opening session of the 2023 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, China, the minister said that this cooperation and collaboration, guided by the international legal framework, should strive for a more harmonious and secure world where the essence of common security benefits for every country.

In his speech, the interim minister for the Interior also stressed upon the need to create structures and mechanisms to safeguard against existing and evolving threats to global public security, including terrorism, violent extremism, majoritarianism, communalism, organized crime, and cybercrime.

He lauded President Xi’s Global Security Initiative (GSI), which champions the principles of common security, emphasizing comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable approaches to security with a commitment to a safer world.

He assured the Global Forum that Pakistan stands ready to actively participate in all forms of international cooperation to enhance global security and be a part of collaborative solutions for a safer world.

