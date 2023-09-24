Sassy Siberian Husky Expresses Anger with Paw Stomps

Siberian Husky Oakley gets sassy in viral video.

Oakley stomps paws and howls dramatically.

Video racks up 2.2 lakh views and plenty of reactions.

Siberian Huskies are known for their spirited personalities and a penchant for dramatic displays, and a charming Husky named Oakley has recently demonstrated just that in a video that has left viewers in stitches.

The video, captioned with “Sounds like someone is feeling sassy,” captures Oakley’s hilarious antics. It begins with the Husky loudly voicing his displeasure from outside a room. He then saunters into the room where the recording is taking place, fixing his gaze on the camera. With an undeniable flair for the dramatic, he emphatically stomps his paws and proceeds to let out a series of enthusiastic howls, as if venting his frustration or showcasing his sassy side.

Take a look at the post below:

Shared just a day ago, the video has already garnered nearly 2.2 lakh views, along with numerous likes and comments from amused viewers who appreciate Oakley’s expressive and comical nature.

Check out the responses below:

“The stare down as he prances right by her,” posted an Instagram user. “So much sass,” added another along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Love this dog. This is hysterical,” joined a third. “I love how sassy huskies are,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using emoticons.

