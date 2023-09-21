Saudi Chief of General Staff meets with Air Chief

A smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented guard of honour.

Air Chief said Pakistan values its strong defence relation with KSA.

The Saudi delegation also visited different installations of PAF.

ISLAMABAD: A high level delegation, led by General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

The meeting underscored, discussion on several key areas of mutual interest, defence co-operation and geo-strategic situation.

On his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili the guard of honour. Later, the visiting dignitary was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff shared his pragmatic policy decisions aimed at modernizing PAF through smart acquisition of niche technologies with special focus on artificial intelligence, cyber, space, electronic warfare in addition to upgradation of infrastructure and revitalization of operational & training domains.

The Air Chief highlighted that Saudi Arabia being the center of the Muslim world and a significant strategic partner has longstanding religious, cultural and historical bond with Pakistan which is exemplified through robust bilateral relations.

He also reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing ties in realms of military-to-military cooperation, joint exercises and collaborative training. Highlighting the bond of brotherhood between the two nations, the Air Chief said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Saudi Arabia which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.”

The Chief of General Staff Saudi Armed Forces expressed his admiration for the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force, particularly in the area of indigenization and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel.

He also pledged to play his role in further improving the existing bilateral ties at all levels and expressed his desire to consolidate cooperation in various fields including training, emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry.

The Saudi delegation also visited different installations and technological infrastructure.

Chief of the Air Staff briefed the visiting dignitary about his vision of PAF’s National Aerospace Science & Technology Park project.

The visiting dignitary expressed keen interest in the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park which will serve as a beacon of innovation to promote futuristic aerospace and aviation capabilities.

He also appreciated the unwavering commitment of the Air Chief in making the project a huge success in a record time.