SC to start issuing one month cause list in advance

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court would issue the proposed cause list in advance for four weeks falling within the month so the parties may fully prepare their cases and attend proceedings.

The development comes after Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and senior puisne judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood held a meeting with the elected representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA).

The elected representatives requested that the monthly proposed cause list be issued to enable the Advocate Supreme Court (ASC), Advocate-on-Record (AOR)and the parties to fully prepare their cases and to attend the Court.

The proposed cause list for the four weeks commencing from Monday, 2 October 2023 has been issued. The court said the proposed cause list is available on the Supreme Court’s website, and adjustments therein may be requested as mentioned therein.

A day earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan and senior judge held a meeting with delegations of both the PBC and SBCA. After the meeting, the PBC said a committee had been formed to chalk out a policy for fixing the hearings of cases of those litigants who had been waiting for years to receive justice.

Advertisement

PCB Executive Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha said the body will include a member each from both the PBC and the SCBA as well as top court judges. He said a policy would be prepared to schedule criminal and land grabbing cases for hearing.

During the meeting, the legal fraternity offered suggestions on the formation of benches, pending cases, and urgent ones for early hearing. The lawyers apprised the top judge about the common litigants’ cases not fixed for hearing.

The new CJP listened to the issues raised by the legal fraternity, deciding to issue a decision on them later. According to reports, the SC registrar was directed to prepare a complete report of the pending cases.

Also Read SC full court adjourns Practice and Procedure Act hearing till Oct 3 ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan adjourned hearing a set of petitions...