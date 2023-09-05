Principal video leak case: Police to record statements of affected school staff

The incidents happened in Karachi at Gulshan Hadeed area.

The school was founded seven months ago.

Police are collecting more data for further investigation.

Advertisement

Karachi: The investigation team of police on Tuesday decided to record statements of the school staff in the case pertaining to the leaked videos showing principal of the school raping teachers in Gulshan e Hadeed, Bol News reported quoting sources as saying.

Police are interrogating the school principal who made videos of the physical abuse of women.

In light of the statement of the victim women, the investigation of the case will be further investigated to achieve the desired result. So far, no affected woman has come forward to record her comment.

Earlier, police raids were conducted to arrest other accused, police officials said.

Unfortunately, accused Ali Kashif and Shakeel are not present at their residences, officials said. However, “Shakeel and Ali had access to the cameras,” police officials said.

Furthermore, it is likely that both culprits are also involved in blackmailing women. But no affected woman or person has contacted the police so far, officials added. For further inquiry, police decided to contact the women victims of the videos themselves.

Advertisement

However, the arrested principal will be produced in court as a source of investigation.

In addition to that, the school was established seven months ago, and the investigative sources provide more data for fair trials.

On the other hand, “25 videos have been found on mobile phones, and more arrests are expected,” investigative sources claim.

Also Read Faryal Fareed – Balochistan’s first ever woman SSP Faryal Fareed makes history by becoming the first female Senior Superintendent of...

