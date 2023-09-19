Science warns of man-made tragedy as clock on global death begins to tick

A recent study has shed light on the grim reality.

The study deviates from the typical focus on individual species.

Scientists are raising a red flag about an impending mass extinction event primarily caused by human activities.

A recent study has shed light on the grim reality that our actions are driving entire branches of the “Tree of Life” to the edge of extinction.

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, this research underscores the gravity of the crisis, likening it in significance to the ongoing climate change emergency.

Conducted by Gerardo Ceballos of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the study deviates from the typical focus on individual species and instead examines the extinction of entire genera, a classification level lying between species and family in the tree of life.

The results of this study reveal a deeply alarming trend. Out of approximately 5,400 genera, encompassing 34,600 species, a staggering 73 genera have disappeared in the last 500 years, with most of these extinctions occurring within the past two centuries.

Human activities are the primary culprits behind this distressing trend. Habitat destruction for agricultural expansion, infrastructure development, overfishing, and hunting are significantly impacting ecosystems, resulting in the collapse of entire branches of the “Tree of Life.”

The researchers also compared the current rate of extinction to estimates derived from the fossil record over much longer timescales. The findings are striking, indicating that the ongoing rate of extinction far surpasses what would be expected based on historical data.

While experts concur on the urgency of the situation, there is a debate over whether this crisis heralds the onset of a sixth mass extinction event.

Traditional criteria for mass extinctions involve the loss of 75% of species within a short timeframe. According to this measure, a sixth mass extinction has not yet occurred.

However, experts caution that if current rates of extinction persist, a mass extinction event may be looming on the horizon.

The authors of the study emphasize the utmost importance of taking immediate action to curb habitat destruction and restore lost ecosystems.

Time is rapidly running out, and their message carries an urgent tone – we must act swiftly and decisively to rescue numerous endangered genera from the precipice of extinction.

Preserving biodiversity is not solely about safeguarding individual species; it is about securing the future of humanity and the intricate web of life that sustains our planet.

