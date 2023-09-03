Sethi slams ACC for ‘delay tactics’ after rain washes out Pakistan vs India match

The Pakistan vs. India Asia Cup 2023 match was postponed due to rain.

Sethi expressed dissatisfaction with the decision.

Pakistan secured a spot in the Super 4 stage due to the washout.

Advertisement

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India was postponed due to rain at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The match was between Pakistan and India, and the former head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee expressed his unhappiness.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), according to Sethi, used their delay strategies despite his repeated demands that the matches take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“It is disappointing that the biggest match in cricket was called off due to rain,” Sethi said. “Everyone knows during this time, there is always a chance of rain in Sri Lanka.

“As the chairman of PCB, I told ACC that the matches should be played in UAE, but they made excuses to give the event to Sri Lanka.

“We were told that the weather will be hot in UAE. The weather in UAE would have been similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the previous Asia Cup.

“It is unacceptable to prioritise politics over sports,” he concluded.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that Sethi was ousted from his position as the chairman of PCB when a new PCB Management Committee, led by Zaka Ashraf, was established in July 2023.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s batting opportunity was denied due to continuous rain, preventing them from pursuing India’s target of 267 runs.

This washout also means that Pakistan has secured a spot in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

In their batting innings, The Blues were bowled out for 266 runs. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played crucial roles by scoring half-centuries, rescuing India after a rocky start that saw them at 66-4 within the first 15 overs.

Pandya (87 off 90) and Kishan (82 off 81) forged a partnership of 138 runs in 141 balls for the fifth wicket.

All of Pakistan’s wickets were taken by their fast bowlers. Shaheen Afridi secured four wickets, while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah each claimed three.

Advertisement

If India wins their final group game against Nepal on September 4, the arch-rivals will face each other once more on September 10 in the Super Four stage.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: Pakistani fast bowling trio garners praise for dominating over Indian batters Pakistan's fast bowling trio received widespread praise. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Rohit...