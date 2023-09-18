Shadab Khan’s vice-captaincy at risk amid poor performance

PCB will finalize the World Cup squad by Thursday.

Shadab Khan’s position as vice-captain is at risk due to his underwhelming performance.

PCB is also contemplating administrative changes.

The ICC World Cup 2023, set to take place in India in October, has led the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to finalize the team, with an announcement expected by Thursday.

To address this, captain Babar Azam and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq have had discussions and will meet with PCB chief Zaka Ashraf in Lahore today (Monday) to deliberate on matters related to the squad.

The disappointing exit of the Pakistan team from the Asia Cup 2023 has posed challenges for the selectors, as the performance of several senior players, including Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan, did not meet expectations.

Furthermore, injuries among some players during the later stages of the regional tournament have raised concerns, with experts attributing them to the board’s mismanagement of players’ workloads.

According to media reports, the PCB is also contemplating some administrative changes.

“During their meeting, the chief selector and the skipper also discussed the fitness problems and bad form of the important players,” the report added.

No significant changes are anticipated, although the publication claimed that Shadab Khan’s employment is in jeopardy because of his subpar performance.

In the World Cup roster, he can be benched and Abrar Ahmed can take his spot.

