Shaheen Shah Afridi likely to be appointed new vice captain for World Cup 2023

Pakistan cricket team may get a new vice-captain, likely Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shaheen Afridi could replace Shadab Khan.

Hassan Ali and Abrar Ahmed are likely to be included in the squad.

Advertisement

In a significant development, it appears that the Pakistan cricket team is poised to appoint a new vice-captain, with left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi emerging as the top candidate for the role.

Following Pakistan’s disappointing performances against India and Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023, questions have arisen regarding skipper Babar Azam’s captaincy during the tournament.

Criticism has been directed at Azam not only for his leadership but also for persistently including vice-captain Shadab Khan in the playing XI despite his poor form, both in bowling and batting.

Statistics show that Shadab Khan took six wickets at an average of 40.83 in five matches during the Asia Cup 2023. Captain Babar Azam has faced scrutiny for his consistent selection of Shadab Khan.

As a result, Shaheen Shah Afridi, the left-arm fast bowler with 255 international wickets to his name and two Pakistan Super League (PSL) titles in 2022 and 2023, is likely to replace Shadab Khan as the team’s vice-captain.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has demonstrated his leadership abilities in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he led the Lahore Qalandars to consecutive titles in 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement

Afridi has represented Pakistan in 27 tests, 44 one-day internationals (ODIs), and 52 T20Is, amassing 255 international wickets.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, is contemplating potential changes in team leadership.

While the final decision on any leadership change rests with the PCB management committee chairman, it is unlikely that Babar Azam will be replaced as the team’s captain before the major event. However, there is a possibility that Shaheen Afridi may replace Shadab Khan as Azam’s deputy.

Earlier reports suggested that the team management, including chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam, is considering alterations to the 15-member squad for the upcoming major event.

Sources indicate that given the team’s recent performance, the chances of Mohammad Haris, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and Faheem Ashraf making the World Cup squad are slim.

Meanwhile, Hassan Ali and right-arm leg-break spinner Abrar Ahmed are likely to be included in the 15-member squad.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s expected 15-member-squad for the World Cup

Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdulla Shafiq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Zaman Khan.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming father Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi congratulated India's Jasprit Bumrah. Afridi presented Bumrah with a...