Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Grand Wedding Celebrations Kick Off

Shaheen Shah Afridi has emerged as one of the world’s best fast bowlers.

Shaheen and Ansha Afridi’s Nikkah ceremony garnered substantial attention.

The couple’s mehendi ceremony took place on Monday night.

Pakistan isn’t particularly renowned for producing many celebrities, and there are limited fields where we truly create prominent figures. Cricket happens to be one such field, where a talented player can become a national treasure. Shahid Afridi, despite his ups and downs in various aspects of the game, had a lengthy career and a knack for entertaining the audience. He’s now retired, and his son-in-law, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has risen to stardom. Currently, he’s one of the world’s top fast bowlers, impressing cricket enthusiasts.

The rising star, Shaheen Afridi, has recently tied the knot with Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha Afridi. Their Nikkah ceremony garnered widespread attention, with many eagerly anticipating the couple’s main wedding event. Shaheen Afridi, fresh from his participation in the Asia Cup, is now preparing to wed Ansha Afridi.

The couple’s mehendi ceremony took place last night, and as per the wedding invitations, their rukhsati, or formal departure of the bride from her family’s home, was scheduled for last night.

