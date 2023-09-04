Shark Rams New Zealand Kayaker Chasing Seal

In a thrilling encounter off the coast of Waihau Bay, New Zealand, a kayaker named Greg Potter found himself in a heart-pounding situation as he captured a remarkable video of a shark chasing a seal. Potter was peacefully fishing in his pedal-powered kayak when he noticed a commotion in the water, initially mistaking it for a school of tuna.

As he got closer, he realized it was a seal being pursued by what appeared to be a young great white shark, although experts later suggested it might have been a mako shark. Attempting to maintain a safe distance, Potter suddenly found himself in the midst of the chase as the seal sought refuge under his kayak.

In an intense moment, the shark lunged from beneath and rammed the kayak’s underside, not once but twice. The impact nearly caused Potter to capsize, prompting him to paddle away swiftly. Reflecting on the encounter, Potter acknowledged the potentially disastrous consequences had the shark succeeded in dislodging him from his kayak. This extraordinary close encounter with nature left Potter with an unforgettable tale to tell.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read Creepy shark found in sea with human teeth A remarkable discovery in Australia has left experts puzzled. A massive shark...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.