SHCC to introduce robust system to digitalize HCEs

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Care Commission will introduce a robust system to digitalize the healthcare establishments(HCEs) of Sindh, stated by Dr Khalid Shaikh, Chairperson of the SHCC Board, during the 60th meeting of board held in Karachi.

Recognizing the pressing need to adapt to contemporary demands, the members of the Board unanimously agreed on the imperative to introduce cutting-edge technology to enhance the functionality of SHCC.

The meeting was attended by other members of the board including Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, Dr Mirza Ali Azhar, Prof Shoaib Gangat, Dr Sajjad Siddiqui, and Dr Ghulam Rasool Shah.

Dr Ghafoor Shoro convener Anti-Quackery Committee (AQC) updated the house that Anti-Quackery Directorate received de-sealing applications from the healthcare providers and owners of the property.

The AQ committee reviewed de-sealing applications that fulfilled the prescribed formalities. The Committee made decisions based on the individual circumstances, imposing penalties totaling Rs. 4.2 million for all 64 HCEs.

Dr Ghulam Rasool Shah convener Accounts and Finance Committee presented the budget estimates of FY 2023-24, which were approved by the board.

The board members has decided to start the immediate renovation of state-of-the- art conference and training room, equipped with audio and video systems and start in-house training for cost-effectiveness.