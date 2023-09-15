SHCC to support Govt in development of regulatory councils

SHCC plans to enhance collaboration with health Dept.

Commission to ready to assist federal government for councils.

SHCC will establish mechanisms for improving quality of care.

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) has recognized the critical need for comprehensive regulation of allied healthcare services in the country.

Allied healthcare professionals, including aestheticians, physiotherapists, optometrists, chiropractors, speech therapists, nutritionists, behavioral/psychological counselors, and others, have been operating without a structured regulatory framework, raising concerns about patient safety and the quality of care provided.

Chairperson of the SHCC Board, Dr Khalid Shaikh, reaffirmed the commitment of SHCC to healthcare excellence by pledging support to the federal health ministry in the development of regulatory councils specifically tailored for allied healthcare services during the 59th meeting of the Board held in Karachi.

Dr. Shaikh also mentioned that the SHCC plans to strengthen its collaboration with the Department of Health, Government of Sindh, to accelerate the registration process for all public healthcare facilities. The Commission will establish robust mechanisms aimed at assisting government health facilities in improving the quality of care and ensuring the safety of patients.

Dr. Mirza Ali Azhar stated that the reactivation of the Board after a fifteen-month gap is a promising beginning. He expressed confidence that their unwavering dedication and visionary approach would significantly contribute to the future operations and success of the SHCC.

Dr Ghafoor Shoro reiterated the importance of the collective wisdom and expertise of each board member, highlighting their role in upholding the highest healthcare standards and ensuring the well-being of the community. The meeting also featured a comprehensive presentation by CEO SHCC, Dr.

Chief Executive Officer, SHCC, Ahson Qavi Siddiqi, shedding light on the scope, progress, and challenges faced by the SHCC.

He sought the strategic guidance of the Board to further enhance the quality of healthcare services within the Province of Sindh.

The Directors of SHCC also attended the meeting and shared their thoughts with the Board about the operations of SHCC.