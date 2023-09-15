Sheheryar Munawar & Hiba Bukhari Join Forces In New Drama Series

Hiba Bukhari and Sheheryar Munawar are set to headline drama series “Radd.”

The casting of Hiba and Sheheryar Munawar has created excitement.

The BTS glimpses shared by the cast on set have heightened anticipation.

Hiba Bukhari and Sheheryar Munawar, both renowned Pakistani actors with substantial fan followings, are set to star in the upcoming drama series “Radd.” Produced by Idream Entertainment productions, this highly anticipated drama features an ensemble cast, promising a unique storyline. Alongside Hiba and Sheheryar, the project includes Muhammad Ahmed and Dania Enwar. Muhammad Ahmed takes on the role of a father in the series.

Notably, the casting of Hiba and Sheheryar Munawar has generated excitement among fans, especially considering that Syra Yousuf was initially cast in the lead role but departed from the project abruptly, leaving fans curious about the reasons behind her sudden exit.

The production of the much-discussed drama “Radd” has commenced and is currently in full swing. The cast and crew have begun sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, adding to the anticipation for the drama’s release. These BTS images provide viewers with a sneak peek into the world of “Radd” and the on-screen chemistry among the talented cast members.

Have a look at the BTS photos below:

The visuals from the BTS shots suggest that “Radd” promises to be a captivating and visually stunning series, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting its premiere. Here, we have compiled a selection of these behind-the-scenes pictures for your perusal.

