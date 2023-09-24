Shoaib Akhtar Finds A Special Connection With Yashma Gill

Yashma Gill is a prominent figure in Lollywood.

The gorgeous actress Yashma Gill, a prominent figure in Lollywood, has been captivating audiences for several years with her enchanting smile and remarkable acting prowess. Her beauty and charm have made her a trendsetter in the entertainment industry, and her lively personality has often placed her in the spotlight.

In a recent revelation that made waves in the Pakistani entertainment scene, Yashma Gill shared a heartwarming encounter with none other than the legendary Shoaib Akhtar. The renowned cricket sensation, famously known as the “Rawalpindi Express” during his illustrious career, paid her a compliment that took her by surprise and left her feeling deeply flattered. Shoaib Akhtar remarked that there was a striking resemblance between her eyes and his own.

Yashma: “I’ve never received such a wonderful compliment about my eyes, saying that they resemble Shoaib Akhtar sir’s eyes.” Shoaib replied: “It’s true.” Yashma stated: “I appreciate your kind words, sir. This is the most significant compliment I’ve ever received. Thank you very much.” Shoaib reacted by saying: “You have such lovely eyes.”

On the professional front, Yashma Gill has been actively involved in projects like “Pyar Ke Sadqay,” “Tasveer,” “Phaans,” “Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai,” “Azmaish,” and “Bebaak.”

