Shocking Moment: Live Cockroach Extracted from Woman's Ear

Articles
A horrifying incident in Colombia left many in disbelief as a live cockroach was extracted from a woman’s ear. The unnamed woman initially brushed off the discomfort, likening it to a popped ear. However, when the pain persisted, she realized something was amiss.

A friend came to her aid, armed with tweezers, and attempted to remove the intruder from the woman’s left ear in Villavicencio, not far from Bogotá. The unsettling footage shows the cockroach squirming as the extraction is attempted, but seconds later, it is successfully pulled out, still alive.

The video was shared on TikTok and garnered over two million views, sparking a frenzy of reactions. Many expressed shock and concern, with some even joking about developing new fears. While it’s unclear if the woman sustained any ear damage, this incident serves as a chilling reminder of the unexpected and bizarre experiences that life can throw our way.

Earlier this year, a similar shocking incident involving a cockroach in a woman’s body occurred in Honduras, highlighting the unpredictability of such encounters.

Cockroaches are becoming a Valentine’s Day tradition in zoos
Cockroaches are becoming a Valentine’s Day tradition in zoos

ComRoaches are being given names by couples, often after their partners or...

