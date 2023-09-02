Shutter down strike against inflation being observed across Pakistan

Commercial activities have remained closed in parts of Pakistan today on Saturday as business community, and transporters have staged protests against inflated electricity bills and surge in fuel prices.

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Siraj-ul-Haq, has called for a nationwide strike today, urging citizens to join in protesting against rising inflation and high electricity bills.

JI amir criticized the government for driving the nation into a severe crisis, making it dependent on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He accused the caretaker prime minister of seeking IMF permission for relief measures, seemingly prioritizing IMF interests over the nation’s.

Siraj-ul-Haq claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties have made Pakistan subservient to the IMF and pledged not to accept this situation.

Earlier, JI’s Secretary General, Ameerul Azeem, announced a peaceful nationwide strike on September 2, with further strategies to follow if the government does not reverse the electricity tariff hike.

On August 27, JI had decided to stage a nationwide strike against the increase in electricity prices due to public outcry. JI spokesperson Qaiser Shareef formed committees for the strike and declared a five-day peaceful protest against inflation.

Additionally, Lahore’s business community announced a shutdown on September 2, protesting inflated electricity bills and rising inflation in the country, with the President of the Traders Association, Mujahid Maqsood Butt, stating that Lahore’s markets would remain closed in protest.