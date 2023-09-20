Sikh community in Lahore, Peshawar protests against India

LAHORE: The Sikh community staged a protest in Lahore against the Indian government over the killing of a Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

The Sikh community emphasized that Indian intelligence agencies were involved in targeting Sikhs in countries around the world. They called for the international community to take note of India’s acts of terrorism.

Speaking to the media outside Lahore Press Club, former member of the Punjab Assembly, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, asserted that India was involved in the assassination of the Khalistan leader.

He said the Indian government is fearful of the Khalistan referendum and is resorting to targeting Sikhs. He said the Sikhs have a fundamental right to a peaceful and democratic struggle for Khalistan.

He added that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has provided evidence of India’s involvement in the killing of the Sikh leader. He said India has long been accused of spreading terrorism but no attention was given.

The Sikh community raised slogans against the Indian government and demanded that the international community should take notice of the atrocities against Sikhs by the Modi regime.

The Sikh community of Peshawar also protested against the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh in Canada. They held a demonstration against the killing in Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh Dabagri.

The protestors raised slogans against the Indian government and demanded the arrest of the killers. They said the independence of Khalistan is the fundamental right of Sikhs living in India, the speakers said.

They said the Modi government should stop the massacre of Muslims and Sikhs living in India. Hardeep Singh is our hero, justice should be given to his family, the protestors added.

