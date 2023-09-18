Small Jet Crash in Brazil’s Amazonas State

Location: Barcelos province, 400km from Manaus.

Governor Wilson Lima expresses condolences to Brazilian tourist victims.

Manaus Aerotaxi airline confirms the accident and investigates.

A tragic incident unfolded in Brazil’s northern Amazonas state, resulting in the loss of fourteen lives when a small jet crashed, as reported by the state’s governor. The accident occurred in the Barcelos province, situated approximately 400 kilometers away from Manaus, the state capital.

Governor Wilson Lima expressed his heartfelt condolences for the twelve passengers and two crew members who tragically lost their lives in the Barcelos plane crash. Governor Lima conveyed this message via a platform previously known as Twitter, now referred to as “X.” In a subsequent interview, he mentioned that the bodies of the victims had been recovered and identified them as Brazilian tourists.

Lima pointed out that the region had been experiencing heavy rainfall, which likely played a significant role in the accident. He suggested that an error in the flight path during landing might have been the primary cause of the crash. The Manaus Aerotaxi airline acknowledged the incident and stated that an investigation was underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

In response to the tragedy, the Brazilian Air Force took action, summoning investigators from the Accident Investigation and Prevention Center to initiate a thorough inquiry into the factors contributing to the crash. This incident has cast a somber shadow over the region and underscores the need for a comprehensive investigation to understand the exact reasons behind this devastating event.

