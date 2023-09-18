SNGPL removes 323 illegal connections during crackdown in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Regional Directorate of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has launched a massive crackdown against the elements involved in the unabated theft to bring down the Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) ratio.

During the ongoing anti-gas-theft operations, the raiding teams so far unearthed more than 323 illegal connections and recovered Rs75.4 million from defaulters.

Islamabad-Regional SNGPL General Manager Azhar Rashid Sheikh informed the special teams not only identified but also removed more than 270 illegal meters and 53 direct connections and recovered millions of rupees from defaulted consumers.

He vowed that the region wide crackdown against the gas pilferage would continue till knocking down all the elements involved in illegal tapping, causing loss to the national economy and depriving the consumers of gas, which was already in shortage due to the fast depleting reserves and high price in the international market.

He said a massive operation to curb gas theft, recover dues, and remove illegal connections was in full swing across the Islamabad region on directives of the federal government.

He said raids had been conducted in various areas including Chattah Bakhtawar, Gungal, G-7, I-14, E-18 Islamabad, Bhara Kahu, Tarlai Wah Cantt, Fateh Jang, and Attock.

During the drive more than 270 illegal meters and 53 direct connections have been removed and FIRs (First Information Reports) have been lodged against 37 individuals. He said gas thieves have been penalized Rs 90 million fines and legal action has resulted in the recovery of Rs75.4 million.

To get the required results, he said the company had increased the number of raiding teams to gear up the ongoing operations against gas theft and make more recoveries from the defaulters.

He praised SNGPL Managing Director Aamir Tufail’s guidance had led to the establishment of a special task force in the Islamabad Region to step up action against gas theft. He added that additional resources had been allocated to get the support of law enforcement agencies.

Answering a question, he reiterated that stringent actions were being taken against employees involved in any unlawful activities as so far 25 to 30 individuals had been blacklisted, while legal proceedings were underway against 40 to 50 officials.

He said the company was committed to ensuring uninterrupted services to domestic consumers throughout the year. Customer Service Centers were operating around-the-clock seven days a week, and any complaint related to illegal activities would be promptly addressed by SNGPL authorities.

Azhar Rashid emphasized that no hindrance should be tolerated in resolving consumer complaints, and any involvement in illegal activities should be reported to SNGPL authorities.

He highlighted the challenges posed by dwindling gas reserves, with a decline of 9 to 10 percent annually. While gas demand in Islamabad and Rawalpindi Division stands at 100 MMCFD (million cubic feet per day), against which only 50 MMCFD is currently available with the company, he added.

This necessitates careful load management, with a focus on ensuring gas supply for domestic consumers during meal preparation times. He said concerted efforts are being made to prioritize gas supply to industries

In response to a question, he said new gas connections were currently restricted but applications could still be submitted. He clarified that these applications would only be processed once the government lifts the ban on new connections.

