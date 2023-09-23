Soldier martyred amid fire exchange in North Waziristan: ISPR

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Army soldier on Saturday embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District.

An intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists, whereas the troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The martyred soldier identified as Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat, age 21 years, resident of District Khanewal, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom during the operation.

The military’s press wing said sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.

Earlier on Friday, eight terrorists were killed and five others, including their facilitators, were apprehended in intelligence-based operations in Bannu and North Waziristan districts.

Advertisement

During the conduct of the first operation in Jani Khel area of Bannu District, an intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. As a result, six terrorists were killed while five others were apprehended, the ISPR said.

These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, including the facilitation of motorcycle-borne suicide attack on a military convoy at Jani Khel on 31 August in which nine brave soldiers laid down their lives.

In another operation in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan District, two terrorists were killed in a fierce encounter between security forces and terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Also Read Soldier martyred in North Waziristan gun battle: ISPR PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire...

Advertisement