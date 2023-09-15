Something amazing is coming on 21st September for Cyberpunk 2077 Fans

CD Projekt Red has officially confirmed that the highly-anticipated 2.0 update for the game is scheduled.

The 2.0 version will be available exclusively on current-generation consoles and PC.

The 2.0 update also brings significant changes to the police system.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 enthusiasts, mark your calendars for September 21st! CD Projekt Red has officially confirmed that the highly-anticipated 2.0 update for the game is scheduled to drop on that date. What makes this release even more exciting is that it arrives just five days before the launch of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the game’s first and only expansion.

As with the previous patches, the 2.0 version will be available exclusively on current-generation consoles and PC. CD Projekt Red ceased support for Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS4 and Xbox One in September 2022, with the 1.6 update being the final release for those older systems.

Although there was earlier speculation that the 2.0 version might coincide with the Phantom Liberty expansion, the recently shared teaser for the update confirms that it will actually debut on Thursday, September 21st. This gives current owners of the game some time to explore the content in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update before deciding whether to purchase the $29.99 expansion at launch (assuming they haven’t pre-ordered it already). Like previous patches, the 2.0 update is entirely free.

The announcement of the update’s release date comes with a brief video recap of the features included in the upcoming version of the game. This includes a redesigned perk and Cyberware system, as well as a new Relic skill tree, allowing players to harness Johnny Silverhand’s abilities.

The 2.0 update also brings significant changes to the police system and introduces vehicle combat, both of which have been prominently featured in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailers. Vehicle combat extends beyond simply shooting from vehicles and using their built-in weaponry; players can also hack their way through traffic and even manipulate other vehicles using a variety of new Quickhacks.

Regarding the police system changes, the 2.0 update will make law enforcement in Cyberpunk 2077 behave more realistically. Instead of appearing out of thin air, nearby officers will respond to distress calls and even set up roadblocks if the player decides to take their mayhem to the streets.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Cyberpunk 2077 is finally back on PlayStation Store but not to buy After being removed from the PlayStation store for months, Cyberpunk 2077 has...