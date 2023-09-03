Specially-Abled Woman Wows with Dance to ‘Chaleya’

Singer Shilpa Rao recently took to Instagram to share an inspiring video featuring a specially-abled woman named Susmita Chakraborty dancing to the hit track “Chaleya.” The song, sung by Rao and Arijit Singh, is featured in the upcoming film “Jawan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

In her heartfelt caption, Shilpa Rao praised Chakraborty’s dedication and love for her art, expressing gratitude for her unique interpretation of the song. She wrote, “Your dedication and love for your art is so inspiring. Thank you for being you. #Chaleya sounds even more nice because of the way you’ve danced on it, thank you so much.”

Take a look at the post below:

The video showcases Susmita Chakraborty gracefully dancing in traditional attire, mesmerizing viewers with her incredible dance moves. Since its posting on August 22, the video has garnered over 5.6 lakh views and nearly 79,000 likes on Instagram. It has also generated an outpouring of positive comments from people moved by Chakraborty’s talent and determination.

This heartwarming video serves as a reminder of the power of music and dance to transcend barriers and inspire people worldwide.

Check out the responses below:

“I am mesmerised by her performance,” shared an Instagram user. “So graceful she is… didn’t want the reel to end. She has given the song a new life,” added another. “The most beautiful thing I have seen in a while. Inspirational,” joined a third. “You dance so beautifully… love your dance moves,” posted a fourth. “How beautiful,” wrote a fifth.

