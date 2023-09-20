Squirrels Trigger Three Power Outages in Montana City

In a rather unusual turn of events, squirrels in a Montana city have been causing quite the disruption. Utility officials from Northwestern Energy reported that these furry creatures were responsible for not one, but three separate power outages within just two days.

The first incident occurred on a Saturday when approximately 14,500 customers experienced a 45-minute power outage. It was determined that a squirrel had caused damage to equipment at a local substation, leading to the blackout.

To everyone’s surprise, the following day brought about more outages. Sunday morning and evening saw additional disruptions in power supply, and, upon investigation, the culprits were once again identified as squirrels meddling with the utility equipment.

While power outages caused by wildlife are relatively uncommon, they serve as a reminder of the unexpected challenges that utility companies can face in maintaining a reliable power grid. It’s safe to say that these squirrels, although inadvertently, managed to make quite an impact on the local power infrastructure.

