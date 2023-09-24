SRK Impressed by Viral Dance on Brooklyn Bridge

Viral video: Dancers groove to “Chaleya” on Brooklyn Bridge.

Shah Rukh Khan retweets with admiration and thanks.

His tweet garners 1.6 lakh views and 4,600 likes.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, the renowned Bollywood actor, recently expressed his admiration for a viral dance video featuring the song “Chaleya” from Jawan, which was released on August 14. The video trended on social media platforms, and Shah Rukh Khan took notice.

Originally shared on Instagram by user Samadnya K, the video captures two women dancing energetically on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge to the tune of “Chaleya.” As the video progresses, bystanders join in, attempting to replicate their moves, and the crowd erupts into applause as the performance concludes.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Samadnya K (@samadnya.k) Advertisement

The video’s popularity led it to be shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club. Shah Rukh Khan himself retweeted it with a heartwarming caption: “This is amazing! Thank you for bringing #Chaleya to Brooklyn Bridge, girls! Love you.” His tweet garnered over 1.6 lakh views and received more than 4,600 likes, along with numerous enthusiastic reactions from fans and admirers of the heartwarming dance performance.

Check out the responses below:

“Outstanding,” posted an individual. “Besties have been blessed by the king himself,” wrote another. A third claimed, “That’s my sister. Oh my god. Thank you Shah Rukh Khan!” “I genuinely don’t know how to process the fact that SHAH RUKH KHAN saw my sister’s video. OMG,” shared a fourth. “Awesome,” expressed a fifth.

Also Read Vicky Kaushal’s Viral Dance Video Promoting ‘The Great Indian Family He shares a behind-the-scenes video of himself dancing on Instagram. The video...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.