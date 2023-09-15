Supreme Court practice and procedural act case set for hearing.

Supreme Court nullifies NAB amendments law
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)...
The Registrar’s Office issued a Cause Cust to set a hearing on the Supreme Court Practice Act.
The new larger bench of the Supreme Court will hear the Practice Procedural Act case on September 18. Chief Justice Bandyal’s 8-member larger bench had stopped the importation of Amak on April 13 on the Supreme Court Practice Bill.
The possibility of full court formation on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act. Sources
The Supreme Court will hear the Practice and Procedural Act on September 18. An 8-member bench headed by Chief Justice Bandyal suspended the Act
Satis Qazi Faiz Isa will constitute the full court bench after taking an oath of office on Sunday, September 17. The Full Court Bench will hear the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act on September 18
Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandyal constituted an 8-member bench and issued an injunction against this act. Now, after his retirement, the full court bench constituted by Qazi Faiz Isa will permanently determine the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act.
