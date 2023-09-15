Supreme Court practice and procedural act case set for hearing.

The SC will hear the Practice and Procedural Act on September 18.

Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandyal constituted an 8-member bench.

Advertisement

The Registrar’s Office issued a Cause Cust to set a hearing on the Supreme Court Practice Act.

The new larger bench of the Supreme Court will hear the Practice Procedural Act case on September 18. Chief Justice Bandyal’s 8-member larger bench had stopped the importation of Amak on April 13 on the Supreme Court Practice Bill.

The possibility of full court formation on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act. Sources

The Supreme Court will hear the Practice and Procedural Act on September 18. An 8-member bench headed by Chief Justice Bandyal suspended the Act

Satis Qazi Faiz Isa will constitute the full court bench after taking an oath of office on Sunday, September 17. The Full Court Bench will hear the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act on September 18

Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandyal constituted an 8-member bench and issued an injunction against this act. Now, after his retirement, the full court bench constituted by Qazi Faiz Isa will permanently determine the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Supreme Court nullifies NAB amendments law The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)...