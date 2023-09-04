Sushmita Sen Celebrates Daughter Renee’s 24th Birthday In Style

Sushmita Sen, renowned for her unique place in Bollywood, achieved fame in 1994 when she won the Miss Universe pageant and subsequently made a successful entry into acting. Over the years, she has delivered notable performances in various films and shows. Personally, Sen has been a strong advocate for adoption in India, having adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.

On September 4th, Sushmita Sen marked Renee’s 24th birthday on Instagram, sharing a series of heartwarming pictures of the two of them. She expressed her joy, writing, “Happpyyyyyy Birthday My First Love!!! Today my baby turns as old as I was when I had her!!! I look on with great love & pride as she grows into this incredible person… one I can still hear saying ‘you are my destiny.’ We love you Shona @reneesen47. Here’s to your happiness always!!! #duggadugga #Alisah #Maa #partytime.”

In a candid conversation with a publication, Sushmita Sen was asked about seeking validation from others. She responded, “So the idea that I have been able to find happiness in this space is because I am also built that way. I believe in… nothing in life is more important than my freedom… very important to me. My freedom to be who I am, to choose the voice I want to speak with…” Sen also underscored the significance of self-love, saying, “There is that self-love that I speak of… is on a cellular level.”

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen recently appeared in the web series “Taali,” portraying the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, who played a pivotal role in gaining recognition for transgender individuals as the third gender. The show and Sen’s performance received acclaim from viewers. Additionally, she has been portraying the titular character in Ram Madhvani’s web series “Aarya,” with two seasons already released. Her last full-length feature film was “Nirbaak” in 2015.

