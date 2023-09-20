Advertisement
Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan & specs – September 2023

Suzuki Alto 2023

The automobile industry in Pakistan has experienced substantial growth, offering a wide array of vehicles catering to diverse consumer needs. In the compact car category, the Suzuki Alto shines as a popular choice, known for its affordability, compact size, and efficient performance.

Let’s explore some of the key specifications and features that have made the Suzuki Alto a favourite among Pakistani consumers:

Engine: The Suzuki Alto is powered by a compact yet efficient 660cc three-cylinder engine. This engine strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for city commuting.

Design: With its compact and functional design, Alto excels in manoeuvring through congested city streets. Its small size and impressive turning radius make it particularly suitable for urban driving.

Interior Comfort: Despite its compact dimensions, the Alto offers a comfortable and well-designed interior. Supportive seats and a user-friendly cabin layout enhance the driving experience.

Infotainment System: The car is equipped with a basic infotainment system, featuring a radio and CD player. Higher-end variants may offer more advanced multimedia features.

Safety Features: Safety options in the Alto may include dual front airbags, antilock brakes, and seatbelt reminders. The availability of safety features can vary depending on the chosen variant.

Transmission Options: Buyers can opt for either manual or automatic transmission, catering to their individual driving preferences.

Fuel Efficiency: Notably, the Alto excels in fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting, which is crucial for many Pakistani consumers.

Suzuki Alto 2023 price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Alto VX
PKR 2,251,000
Suzuki Alto VXR
PKR 2,612,000
Suzuki Alto VX AGS
PKR 2,799,000
Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
PKR 2,935,000

Suzuki Alto 2023 specifications

Price17.5 – 32.2 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3395 x 1475 x 1490 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm
Displacement658 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power39 hp
Torque56 Nm
Boot Space125 L
Kerb Weight650 – 670 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage18 – 22 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity27 L
Seating Capacity4 – Persons
Top Speed140 KM/H
Tyre Size145/80/R13
