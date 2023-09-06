Suzuki Alto VXL AGS latest price in Pakistan September 2023

Advertisement

The Suzuki Alto VXL AGS, a top variant in the Suzuki Alto lineup in Pakistan, stands out for its affordability, compact size, and fuel efficiency. This car is celebrated for being a practical choice for daily commuting, especially in busy urban environments.

Auto Gear Shift (AGS): A Unique Feature

What sets the VXL AGS apart from other Alto models is its Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission, providing a convenient driving experience compared to the standard 5-speed manual transmission.

Compact Size for Urban Living

The Suzuki Alto’s compact dimensions make it highly maneuverable and perfect for hassle-free parking, particularly in congested city settings. Its impressive fuel efficiency further solidifies its position as a cost-effective solution for daily travel.

Affordability and Low Maintenance

One of the Alto’s enduring strengths is its affordability, making it accessible to a wide range of buyers, including first-time car owners, students, and those on a budget. The competitive price tag and low maintenance costs make it an attractive choice.

Pricing:

Ex-factory price: The Suzuki Alto VXL AGS is priced at Rs 2,935,000.

Available Exterior Colors:

The hatchback is offered in five appealing colors: Graphite Grey, Cerulean Blue, Pearl Black, Silky Silver, and Solid White.

Engine:

The Suzuki Alto VXL AGS is powered by a 0.6-liter, 658cc petrol engine and is designed as a 2WD (two-wheel drive) vehicle. Notably, it features an AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission for smooth and convenient driving. The estimated mileage is between 16 to 20 km/l, with a fuel tank capacity of 27 liters.

Exterior Design:

The Suzuki Alto boasts a modern, aerodynamic design with sleek curves and lines that give it a distinctive appearance. The front grille features broad, vertical lines that enhance its aesthetic appeal, while a stylish spoiler adds a sporty touch to the rear. The Alto VXL AGS also includes retractable mirrors for added convenience and functionality.

Interior Comfort:

Inside, the Alto VXL AGS features a dual-tone interior and offers keyless entry, a security system, and an immobilizer for enhanced security. The standard air conditioning system ensures a comfortable ride. The vehicle is equipped with heating, a front defroster, side demister, antenna, and power steering across all variants. Power windows are available in the VXL variant. The car also features an MP5 touch screen with two front speakers.

Safety Features:

The Alto prioritizes safety with dual airbags, an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), front seat belt force-limiters, a high-mounted stop lamp, front disc brakes, an immobilizer, childproof rear door locks, and hill hold control.

Conclusion:

The Suzuki Alto VXL AGS offers an economical, compact, and stylish driving experience suitable for city life. Its affordability, fuel efficiency, and safety features make it a practical choice for a wide range of car buyers.