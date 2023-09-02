Suzuki Swift price in Pakistan September 2023

The Suzuki Swift, a beloved hatchback in Pakistan, combines style and performance to win the hearts of car enthusiasts. With its sleek design and impressive features, it’s a top choice among drivers.

Design and Exterior

The Suzuki Swift sports a modern and sporty exterior that stands out on the road. Its bold lines and aerodynamic contours not only make it visually appealing but also enhance its performance. Its compact size makes it perfect for city driving, ensuring it grabs attention wherever it goes.

Interior Comfort and Convenience

Inside, the Swift offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The cabin is designed with both driver and passengers in mind, featuring intuitive controls and ample space. The blend of functionality and elegance creates a welcoming atmosphere for everyone on board.

Engine and Performance

Beneath the hood, the Suzuki Swift houses a responsive engine that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Its engine strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both city commutes and long journeys. Its nimble handling adds to its reputation as a versatile hatchback.

Safety and Technology

Suzuki places a strong emphasis on safety, equipping the Swift with modern features to protect occupants. These include dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Additionally, the Swift often comes with advanced technology features like a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and driver-assistance systems.

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Swift is renowned for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commutes and road trips. Its efficient engine and lightweight construction help reduce fuel consumption, allowing drivers to save on fuel costs.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Suzuki Swift GL Manual PKR 4,256,000 Suzuki Swift GL CVT PKR 4,574,000 Suzuki Swift GLX CVT PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key features

Price 42.6 – 49.6 lacs Body Type Hatchback Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm Ground Clearance 160 – 180 mm Displacement 1200 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 82 hp Torque 113 Nm Boot Space 265 L Kerb Weight 855 – 895 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12 – 18 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 37 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 220 KM/H Tyre Size 185/55/16