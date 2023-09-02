Suzuki Swift price in Pakistan September 2023

Suzuki Mehran Latest Price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
The Suzuki Swift, a beloved hatchback in Pakistan, combines style and performance to win the hearts of car enthusiasts. With its sleek design and impressive features, it’s a top choice among drivers.
Design and Exterior
The Suzuki Swift sports a modern and sporty exterior that stands out on the road. Its bold lines and aerodynamic contours not only make it visually appealing but also enhance its performance. Its compact size makes it perfect for city driving, ensuring it grabs attention wherever it goes.
Interior Comfort and Convenience
Inside, the Swift offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The cabin is designed with both driver and passengers in mind, featuring intuitive controls and ample space. The blend of functionality and elegance creates a welcoming atmosphere for everyone on board.
Engine and Performance
Beneath the hood, the Suzuki Swift houses a responsive engine that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Its engine strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both city commutes and long journeys. Its nimble handling adds to its reputation as a versatile hatchback.
Safety and Technology
Suzuki places a strong emphasis on safety, equipping the Swift with modern features to protect occupants. These include dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Additionally, the Swift often comes with advanced technology features like a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and driver-assistance systems.
Fuel Efficiency
The Suzuki Swift is renowned for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commutes and road trips. Its efficient engine and lightweight construction help reduce fuel consumption, allowing drivers to save on fuel costs.
|Variants
|Ex-Factory Price
|Suzuki Swift GL Manual
PKR 4,256,000
|Suzuki Swift GL CVT
PKR 4,574,000
|Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
PKR 4,960,000
|Price
|42.6 – 49.6 lacs
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)
|3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 – 180 mm
|Displacement
|1200 cc
|Transmission
|Manual & Automatic
|Horse Power
|82 hp
|Torque
|113 Nm
|Boot Space
|265 L
|Kerb Weight
|855 – 895 KG
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Mileage
|12 – 18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37 L
|Seating Capacity
|5 – Persons
|Top Speed
|180 – 220 KM/H
|Tyre Size
|185/55/16
