Suzuki Swift price in Pakistan September 2023

Suzuki Swift 2023

The Suzuki Swift, a beloved hatchback in Pakistan, combines style and performance to win the hearts of car enthusiasts. With its sleek design and impressive features, it’s a top choice among drivers.

Design and Exterior

The Suzuki Swift sports a modern and sporty exterior that stands out on the road. Its bold lines and aerodynamic contours not only make it visually appealing but also enhance its performance. Its compact size makes it perfect for city driving, ensuring it grabs attention wherever it goes.

Interior Comfort and Convenience

Inside, the Swift offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The cabin is designed with both driver and passengers in mind, featuring intuitive controls and ample space. The blend of functionality and elegance creates a welcoming atmosphere for everyone on board.

Engine and Performance

Beneath the hood, the Suzuki Swift houses a responsive engine that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Its engine strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both city commutes and long journeys. Its nimble handling adds to its reputation as a versatile hatchback.

Safety and Technology

Suzuki places a strong emphasis on safety, equipping the Swift with modern features to protect occupants. These include dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Additionally, the Swift often comes with advanced technology features like a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and driver-assistance systems.

Fuel Efficiency

The Suzuki Swift is renowned for its impressive fuel efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commutes and road trips. Its efficient engine and lightweight construction help reduce fuel consumption, allowing drivers to save on fuel costs.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Swift GL Manual
PKR 4,256,000
Suzuki Swift GL CVT
PKR 4,574,000
Suzuki Swift GLX CVT
PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key features

Price42.6 – 49.6 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm
Ground Clearance160 – 180 mm
Displacement1200 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power82 hp
Torque113 Nm
Boot Space265 L
Kerb Weight855 – 895 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity37 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 – 220 KM/H
Tyre Size185/55/16
