Swathi Reddy Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumors With Husband Vikas Vasu

Swathi Reddy, better known as Colors Swathi in Tollywood, recently addressed the reports that she and her husband Vikas Vasu were divorcing. Swathi was asked about divorce rumours during the promotion of her forthcoming movie Month of Madhu, and her reaction is presently trending on social media.

A journalist quizzed her about reports of her divorce at the Month of Madhu trailer debut in Hyderabad. He was questioned by Swathi Reddy on whether or not her answer would inspire a meme.

“Nenu ivva,” she said, “I won’t answer. When I began my profession at age 16, I was unsure of how things would have gone if social media had been around. I would have been mistreated. I was unsure about how to behave. But as a working actor, I now adhere to a set of guidelines. I believe it is unrelated to the incident. I won’t discuss my personal life here. I thus decide not to respond to your query.”

After Swathi removed all of her wedding photos with her husband Vikas, rumors about their divorce started to circulate. This is not the first time that social media has been the source of divorce rumors involving Swathi Reddy.

Earlier in 2020, when the actress removed all images and videos of her spouse from Instagram, rumors about her impending divorce gained media attention. Later, she explained, saying that the only reason she archived them was to clean up the profile and that nothing more was involved.

In 2018, Swathi Reddy wed Vikas, who is apparently a pilot in Indonesia by trade. The marriage was performed in Hyderabad according to custom. In Kerala, she organized a celebration for her Mollywood coworkers.

Swathi was photographed on Tuesday in Hyderabad at the Month of Madhu teaser premiere event. Sai Dharam Tej, an actor who was a guest at the event, was with her. Sai Dharam Tej received a loving embrace from the actress as they spoke.

The movie Month of Madhu, which has Swathi and Naveen Chandra in the key roles, is scheduled to open in theaters on October 6. Srikanth Nagothi is the film’s director.

