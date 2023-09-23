Swedish motorway collapses in significant part after landslide.

A significant section of a motorway in southwest Sweden collapsed overnight, resulting in three individuals being hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the police on Saturday.

The landslide damaged the motorway that connects Sweden’s second-largest city, Gothenburg, with Norway’s capital, Oslo, near the small town of Stenungsund, approximately 50 km north of Gothenburg on Sweden’s west coast.

“The most severely affected parts of the landslide area measure around 150 x 100 meters.

However, the landslide has impacted an area of around 700 x 200 meters in total,” stated the Gothenburg Rescue Services.

The landslide affected about ten vehicles, a wooded area, a business area containing a gas station and a fast-food restaurant, according to the rescue services.

“A number of individuals have been assisted out of vehicles in the affected area with the help of firefighters and a helicopter.”

Swedish news agency TT reported that several cars and one truck had fallen into holes and cracks caused by the landslide.

A spokesperson for the rescue services informed public broadcaster SVT that everyone in the vehicles had been successfully rescued.

The police indicated on their website that they had initiated an investigation into whether work at a nearby construction site could have triggered the landslide.

“It is still unclear whether there is any connection between blasting or work at the site and the landslide,” they stated. “No individual is currently suspected of a crime.”

The rescue services stated that specially trained personnel and search dogs would now comb the area, and the possibility of additional landslides could not be ruled out.

