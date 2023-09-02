Tahir Ashrafi slams Imran for hiring British lawyer Geoffrey Robertson

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi slams PTI Chairman Imran Khan for selecting British barrister, Geoffrey Robertson KC to represent him in the international courts.

Ashrafi stated that Geoffrey Robertson has advocated for Salman Rushdie, a notorious profane apostle.

Added that Imran Khan could have hired any international lawyer, instead of a lawyer that has fought cases of a profane apostle.

Ashrafi said that PTI will have to answer the nation for this controversial act, stating that Robertson made statements in favor of the the insolent prophet and against the honorable prophet in the case of Salman Rushdie.

“Hiring a person who is a tool of the Jewish lobby is beyond comprehension,” said Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

