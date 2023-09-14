Task force formed to launch crackdown against gold mafia

A major crackdown was initiated against gold mafia.

ISLAMABAD: A task force consisting of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and intelligence agencies has been formed for decisive action against the gold mafia and smugglers.

According to the sources, a major crackdown was initiated against the gold mafia by the task force.

Sources say that the task force has prepared lists of gold smuggling mafias and smugglers while work has been started to bring gold dealers into the tax net.

The government is working on policies to bring gold dealers into the tax net.

A computerized system is being developed to record and monitor gold buying and selling transactions to regularize the gold trade and increase transparency in it. These measures will not only benefit the citizens but also improve the economic situation of the country.

It should be noted that the price of gold is already falling in the market.

Earlier, Despite the improvement in the value of the rupee against the dollar, gold did not become cheaper.

Sindh Exchange Association is not issuing rates for two days. Gold price maintained at two-day old rate.

Gold stable at Rs 215000 per tola. Per 10 grams of gold remained at Rs184,585.