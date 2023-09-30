Terrorists and their facilitators are proxies of Pakistan’s enemies: COAS Munir

COAS General Asim Munir on Saturday visited Quetta and was briefed on terror attacks.

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday visited Quetta where he was briefed on recent terrorist attacks in Mastung and Zhob.

A suicide bomber on Friday targeted people gearing up for a procession related to Eid Miladun Nabi — the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — near a mosque in the Mastung district, killing at least 60 people. In another incident, four soldiers were martyred while terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Pak-Afghan border near Zhob, resulting in the killing of three terrorists.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief said the forces of evil would continue to face the full might of the state. “Such incidents of terrorism on 12 Rabi al-Awwal depict the ill intent of the khawarij, who have the backing of state sponsors of terrorism,” the army chief said.

“These terrorists and their facilitators, having no link with religion and ideology, are proxies of the enemies of Pakistan and its people. These forces of evil will continue to face full might of the state and security forces backed by a resilient nation,” COAS Munir said.

“Our operation against terrorists would continue unabated and the Armed Forces, Intelligence and Law Enforcement Agencies shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country,” he added.

The army chief said the Pakistani people have “rejected terrorists’ pseudo ideology and propaganda of their backers and they are fully committed to peace, economic progress, and human development, which indeed is causing [a] lot of distress to forces of evil in and outside of Pakistan”.

The briefing was also attended by interim Minister of Interior Sarfraz Bugti, caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki, and key provincial ministers along with senior civil and military officials.

Following the briefing, the COAS visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, where he met the injured and families of the Mastung incident, “who are being provided full medical care by Pakistan Army”, the ISPR said.

He also lauded the bravery and resilience of Balochistan police and law enforcement personnel. He assured full cooperation and support to the families of martyred people and assured them that terrorists, their abettors, and facilitators would not be spared. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chief Minister Balochistan and Commander Balochistan Corps.

